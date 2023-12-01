Success is to be able to enjoy the smallest simplest things in life: Shah Rukh Khan

Home Entertainment Hindi

The actor held the fan interaction on the microblogging site X, a day after he released Dunki's second song Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se.

Published: 01st December 2023 03:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2023 04:53 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan has delivered back-to-back action blockbusters in Pathaan and Jawan and the superstar on Saturday said he likes being a romantic hero wielding weapons in his films.

Following the worldwide success of his previous releases for the year, the actor will once again be seen holding a shotgun in his upcoming movie Dunki.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki is a saga of friendships, borders, nostalgia for home and love.

During an #AskSRK session, when a fan shared the actor's montage from his three films in which he can be seen pointing a gun, Shah Rukh said, "I actually really like this -- for a romantic hero to be wielding a gun so big in all films!"

The actor held the fan interaction on the microblogging site X, a day after he released the film's second song Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se.

Shah Rukh said the song reminds him of his late parents.

"Yes it really makes me think about my parents, my Delhi days, friends made and lost in time. Very emotional," he wrote.

The 58-year-old said he still feels like a child, adding he "had a lovely childhood and I do miss my parents a lot".

Dunki is reportedly a comedy-drama film based on an illegal immigration technique named, 'donkey flight'.

Shah Rukh said he didn't know anything about the process of Dunki until Hirani and film's writer Abhijaat Joshi told him about it.

"It's fascinating -- dangerous and quite an overwhelming experience to have learnt about it and portray parts of it," he added.

When an admirer asked the actor to define success, he said it was all about celebrating life.

"Success is to be able to enjoy the smallest simplest things in life -- and appreciate every breath you take..."

Also starring Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani and Vicky Kaushal, Dunki will be released worldwide on December 21.

