'I take social media with a pinch of salt': Actor Saiyami Kher

By Express News Service

Actor Saiyami Kher, who portrayed the paraplegic sportsperson in Ghoomer, said she doesn’t give much importance to social media validation, revealing the influences that have shaped her acting career. With an inspiring storyline, the movie features a stellar cast of Abhishek Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Saiyami Kher, Angad Bedi and a special appearance by Amitabh Bachchan.

In Ghoomer, Saiyami plays Anina Dixit, a talented cricketer whose dreams are shattered by a tragic accident leading to the loss of her right arm. Paddy (played by Abhishek), a former test cricketer, becomes her coach and helps her become the first-ever one-armed spinner, propelling her to play for the Indian national team. Is social media validation important for the 29-year-old actress?

Saiyami told IANS: “I don’t give much importance to social media validation. I take it with a pinch of salt—the love and hatred. The validation I look for is within my friends and family.”

“I also talk about Anurag Kashyap and R. Balki sir, they are like family. So the validation I look upto is of my directors, close friends and family, and my two acting coaches, who I always go to. So if they don’t like what I do then it really hurts.

I don’t really look at social media so much. But of course I try to improve things when I read social media comments, and I am told certain things. I look at it, try to improve but it doesn’t bother me too much.” she said.

