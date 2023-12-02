Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff join comedy 

By Express News Service

Actors Neena Gupta and Jackie Shroff are coming together for a slice-of-life entertainer titled Mast Mein Rehne Ka. The Prime Video original is written and directed by Vijay Maurya and has been produced by Payal Arora and Maurya under their banner Made in Maurya.

As per a statement, Mast Mein Rehne Ka is a heartwarming narrative delving into the parallel universes of two distinct generations, each navigating its unique reservations and confronting the adversities of life. It is “based on universal themes of second chances in love and life, forgiveness, and redemption.”

Sharing more details about the film, Vijay Maurya said, “I believe this movie gives a unique perspective about self-exploration amid life’s intricacies and challenges. The story revolves around diverse characters and entails a series of events that lead them to perceive life in a fresh light, accompanied by newfound companions in the vibrant city of Mumbai. I’m confident that this story will resonate with a multitude of people, not only within India but across the world.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Actors Neena Gupta and Jackie Shroff are coming together for a slice-of-life entertainer titled Mast Mein Rehne Ka. The Prime Video original is written and directed by Vijay Maurya and has been produced by Payal Arora and Maurya under their banner Made in Maurya. As per a statement, Mast Mein Rehne Ka is a heartwarming narrative delving into the parallel universes of two distinct generations, each navigating its unique reservations and confronting the adversities of life. It is “based on universal themes of second chances in love and life, forgiveness, and redemption.” Sharing more details about the film, Vijay Maurya said, “I believe this movie gives a unique perspective about self-exploration amid life’s intricacies and challenges. The story revolves around diverse characters and entails a series of events that lead them to perceive life in a fresh light, accompanied by newfound companions in the vibrant city of Mumbai. I’m confident that this story will resonate with a multitude of people, not only within India but across the world.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp