Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' earns Rs 116 crore on day one 

MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor has registered his career-best opening with "Animal" raising Rs 116 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the day of its release.

Production house T-Series on Saturday shared the day one collection of the family crime drama, which was given A certificate by the CBFC ahead of its release.

"He has come to conquer all the records #AnimalHuntBegins. The biggest non-holiday opening in Hindi cinema ever worldwide gross Rs 116 crore," T-Series posted on X.

The pan-India film, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of 'Kabir Singh' fame, also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri.

It showcases a violent world set against the backdrop of a troubled relationship between Ranbir's Ranvijay Singh and his father Balbir Singh, played by Anil Kapoor Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures, the film released on Friday in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

