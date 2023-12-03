Home Entertainment Hindi

'Animal' emerges as box office success with Rs 236 crore in two days

Production banner T-Series shared the two-day collection of the family crime drama, which was given A certificate by the CBFC ahead of its release.

Published: 03rd December 2023 01:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2023 01:04 PM   |  A+A-

Actors Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and other cast of the film 'Animal' during promotions. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor's violent crime drama 'Animal' has raised Rs 236 crore gross at the global box office, the makers said on Sunday.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of 'Kabir Singh' fame, 'Animal' released on Friday in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Production banner T-Series shared the two-day collection of the family crime drama, which was given A certificate by the CBFC ahead of its release.

"Rewriting the script of success. 2-day worldwide gross Rs 236 crore," T-Series posted on X.

The pan-India movie also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri.

It showcases a violent world set against the backdrop of a troubled relationship between Ranbir's Ranvijay Singh and his father Balbir Singh, played by Anil Kapoor.

'Animal' is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anil KapoorRanbir KapoorBobby DeolRashmika Mandannaanimal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp