Ajay-Tabu’s Neeraj Pandey directorial to release in April 2024 

By Express News Service

Ajay Devgn and Tabu’s upcoming film, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha now has a release date. The Neeraj Pandey directorial will be hitting theatres on April 26, 2024.

The film will be Neeraj’s first theatrical film since Aiyaary (2018). Since then, the director has been working on web series like Special Ops, Khakee: The Bihar Chapter and The Freelancer.

As per reports, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, is a musical journey spanning over a period of 20 years. The film is set between 2002 and 2023. Apart from Ajay and Tabu, the film also features Saiee M Manjrekar and Shantanu Maheshwari in prominent roles. Shantanu was part of Gangubai Kathiawadi and the Netflix series Tooth Pari: When Love Bites.

Saiee was earlier seen opposite Telugu actor Adivi Sesh in the tri-lingual release Major, which was based on the life of India’s national hero Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who was martyred in the 2008 Mumbai attacks. Tabu and Ajay were last seen on Ajay’s own directorial Bholaa.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Ajay Devgn and Tabu’s upcoming film, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha now has a release date. The Neeraj Pandey directorial will be hitting theatres on April 26, 2024. The film will be Neeraj’s first theatrical film since Aiyaary (2018). Since then, the director has been working on web series like Special Ops, Khakee: The Bihar Chapter and The Freelancer. As per reports, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, is a musical journey spanning over a period of 20 years. The film is set between 2002 and 2023. Apart from Ajay and Tabu, the film also features Saiee M Manjrekar and Shantanu Maheshwari in prominent roles. Shantanu was part of Gangubai Kathiawadi and the Netflix series Tooth Pari: When Love Bites. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Saiee was earlier seen opposite Telugu actor Adivi Sesh in the tri-lingual release Major, which was based on the life of India’s national hero Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who was martyred in the 2008 Mumbai attacks. Tabu and Ajay were last seen on Ajay’s own directorial Bholaa. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp