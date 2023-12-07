Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' inches close to Rs 500 crore mark worldwide

By Express News Service

Ranbir Kapoor's recently released film Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga has minted Rs 481 crores at the worldwide box office in just five days of its release.

The film collected Rs 116 crore on its opening day. Animal’s Monday collection - 40.06 crore - was more than Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan (Rs 32.92 crore), Pathaan (Rs 26.50 crore) and Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 (Rs 38.70 crore).

Apart from Ranbir, the film also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri in pivotal roles.

READ: Animal Movie Review: Ranbir Kapoor can’t save Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s confused take on toxic masculinity

Despite the polarizing opinions on the film, Animal has been raging at the box office. Our review of the film read: “Love happens crudely, and misogynistically in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s universe. Ranvijay spots Geetanjali (Rashmika Mandanna) while she is getting engaged. He looks at her like Kabir Singh or Arjun Reddy looked at their Preetis. I want her. Love here is more obsession and possession than affection. It is also manipulation. Ranvijay uses an evolutionary explanation to brainwash Gitanjali into marrying him. “In the olden days, there weren’t parents or castes, women chose their partners themselves. Who would you choose if not an alpha?” he asks her. It’s convoluted like feminism being mansplained.”

