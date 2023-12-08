New streaming service, tve Story Hub, to provide free access to films on environment

By PTI

DUBAI: A new streaming service providing free access to a plethora of films on environmental themes, including one on the Bhopal gas tragedy, was launched at the ongoing COP28 summit here.

Named tve StoryHub, it hosts a collection of film formats, ranging from immersive long-form documentaries providing a bigger picture to innovative television series and short digital videos that encapsulate critical narratives.

The service, started by tve (Television for the Environment), which specialises in environmental filmmaking, is designed to grant global access to tve's extensive archives of films produced and compiled over the past 39 years.

The themes include climate change, biodiversity loss, development issues, people and rights, pollution, and the role of women in sustainability, among others.

One of the key films featured on tve StoryHub is the documentary on the Bhopal tragedy, which marks its 40th year with no resolution.

The official launch of tve StoryHub, which is a collaborative partnership with sports streaming technology provider Reeble Technology, took place on Tuesday.

Speaking at the launch, tve president Surina Narula said, "We are thrilled to launch tve StoryHub and make our extensive library of films available to a wider audience and believe that these films have the power to inspire and inform people about the climate crisis and the need for immediate action."

According to Reeble Technology founder Srikanth Tanguturi, "Our technology can help tve reach a wider audience and make a positive impact on the climate debate."

Adil Matin, president of WeTel Center for Sustainability, said this platform will be a valuable resource for people who want to learn more about climate change and take action to protect our planet.

COO of tve said, "We have an extensive library of over 9,000 films which have been produced by tve from across the world over the past 40 years. The films will be gradually made available to the audiences phased out over the next few years."

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

DUBAI: A new streaming service providing free access to a plethora of films on environmental themes, including one on the Bhopal gas tragedy, was launched at the ongoing COP28 summit here. Named tve StoryHub, it hosts a collection of film formats, ranging from immersive long-form documentaries providing a bigger picture to innovative television series and short digital videos that encapsulate critical narratives. The service, started by tve (Television for the Environment), which specialises in environmental filmmaking, is designed to grant global access to tve's extensive archives of films produced and compiled over the past 39 years.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The themes include climate change, biodiversity loss, development issues, people and rights, pollution, and the role of women in sustainability, among others. One of the key films featured on tve StoryHub is the documentary on the Bhopal tragedy, which marks its 40th year with no resolution. The official launch of tve StoryHub, which is a collaborative partnership with sports streaming technology provider Reeble Technology, took place on Tuesday. Speaking at the launch, tve president Surina Narula said, "We are thrilled to launch tve StoryHub and make our extensive library of films available to a wider audience and believe that these films have the power to inspire and inform people about the climate crisis and the need for immediate action." According to Reeble Technology founder Srikanth Tanguturi, "Our technology can help tve reach a wider audience and make a positive impact on the climate debate." Adil Matin, president of WeTel Center for Sustainability, said this platform will be a valuable resource for people who want to learn more about climate change and take action to protect our planet. COO of tve said, "We have an extensive library of over 9,000 films which have been produced by tve from across the world over the past 40 years. The films will be gradually made available to the audiences phased out over the next few years." Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp