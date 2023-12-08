Veteran actor Junior Mehmood of 'Mera Naam Joker' fame dies at 68 after battle with cancer

By PTI

MUMBAI: Character actor Junior Mehmood, known for his roles in Caravan, Haathi Mere Saathi, and Mera Naam Joker, died on Friday following a battle with cancer, his close friend Salaam Kazi said.

The actor was 68.

"He died at 2:00 am at his residence in Bandra. He started having breathing issues from Thursday night and suddenly he passed away," Kazi, a close friend of the actor, said.

His burial will take place later in the day at the Santa Cruz cemetery, Kazi said. "He will be buried in the same cemetery as his mother."

Junior Mehmood, whose real name was Naeem Sayyed, began as a child artist with Mohabbat Zindagi Hai (1966), and Naunihal (1967).

He was given the name Junior Mehmood by late comedy icon Mehmood after they starred together in the 1968 film Suhag Raat.

You were an integral part of my childhood which was all about the movies.

Rest In Peace Jr. Mehmood.

Many thanks for the years of entertainment. pic.twitter.com/Eth1wuQnHz — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) December 8, 2023

According to Kazi, Junior Mehmood started having pain in his stomach and was getting treated by a local doctor. But when he started losing weight, his family decided to take him to Tata Memorial hospital.

"They did a check-up and the doctors over there said he had cancer in his lung and liver, and a tumour in his stomach. He was also diagnosed with jaundice," Kazi added.

Actors Jeetendra and Sachin Pilgaonkar visited the actor at his residence on Tuesday after he expressed a desire to meet them.

Viral | Popular actor of yester years, Junior Mehmood has not been keeping well. Comedian Jonny liver seen here trying to lift up his spirits. pic.twitter.com/KQyErg4EBL — MUMBAI NEWS (@Mumbaikhabar9) December 1, 2023

Jeetendra had shared screen space with the actor in several movies, including "Suhaag Raat" and "Caravan".

In a career of over four decades, Junior Mehmood featured in over 260 films across seven languages.

His other popular films include "Brahmachari", "Kati Patang", "Hare Raama Hare Krishna", "Geet Gaata Chal", "Imaandaar", "Baap Numbri Beta Dus Numbri", "Aaj Ka Arjun", "Gurudev", "Chhote Sarkar" and "Judaai".

The actor also appeared on TV shows such as "Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara" and "Ek Rishta Saajhedari ka".

He is survived by two sons and a wife.

Jeetendra and Sachin Pilgaonkar visit their ailing friend Junior Mehmood - See photo



Junior Mehmood, a veteran artist diagnosed with stage four stomach cancer, expresses desire to reunite with friends Jeetendra and Sachin Pilgaonkar. Jeetendra and Sachin visit Mehmood, offering… pic.twitter.com/4gItMDBowC — Johny Bava (@johnybava) December 6, 2023

