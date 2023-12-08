Home Entertainment Hindi

Veteran actor Junior Mehmood of 'Mera Naam Joker' fame dies at 68 after battle with cancer

In a career of over four decades, the former child star featured in over 260 films across seven languages and also hit TV shows such as "Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara".

Published: 08th December 2023 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2023 01:23 PM   |  A+A-

Junior Mehmood

Junior Mehmood, whose real name was Naeem Sayyed, began as a child artist with Mohabbat Zindagi Hai (1966), and Naunihal (1967).

By PTI

MUMBAI: Character actor Junior Mehmood, known for his roles in Caravan, Haathi Mere Saathi, and Mera Naam Joker, died on Friday following a battle with cancer, his close friend Salaam Kazi said.

The actor was 68.

"He died at 2:00 am at his residence in Bandra. He started having breathing issues from Thursday night and suddenly he passed away," Kazi, a close friend of the actor, said.

His burial will take place later in the day at the Santa Cruz cemetery, Kazi said. "He will be buried in the same cemetery as his mother."

He was given the name Junior Mehmood by late comedy icon Mehmood after they starred together in the 1968 film Suhag Raat.

According to Kazi, Junior Mehmood started having pain in his stomach and was getting treated by a local doctor. But when he started losing weight, his family decided to take him to Tata Memorial hospital.

"They did a check-up and the doctors over there said he had cancer in his lung and liver, and a tumour in his stomach. He was also diagnosed with jaundice," Kazi added.

Actors Jeetendra and Sachin Pilgaonkar visited the actor at his residence on Tuesday after he expressed a desire to meet them.

Jeetendra had shared screen space with the actor in several movies, including "Suhaag Raat" and "Caravan".

In a career of over four decades, Junior Mehmood featured in over 260 films across seven languages.

His other popular films include "Brahmachari", "Kati Patang", "Hare Raama Hare Krishna", "Geet Gaata Chal", "Imaandaar", "Baap Numbri Beta Dus Numbri", "Aaj Ka Arjun", "Gurudev", "Chhote Sarkar" and "Judaai".

The actor also appeared on TV shows such as "Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara" and "Ek Rishta Saajhedari ka".

He is survived by two sons and a wife.

