Richa Chadha production 'Girls Will Be Girls' to premiere at Sundance Film Festival

Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s debut production film 'Girls Will Be Girls' is the only Indian feature to be premiered at the Sundance Film Festival 2024. The film will compete under World Dramatic Feature.

Directed by Shuchi Talati, the film is set in a boarding school in a small Himalayan hill town in northern India. It follows the journey of Mira, a 16-year-old girl whose rebellious awakening is intertwined with her mother’s unfulfilled coming-of-age experiences.

The cast of the film includes Kani Kusruti, and Jitin Gulati alongside debutants Preeti Panigrahi and Kesav Binoy Kiron in lead roles. The film is an Indo-French official co-production, a collaboration between Pushing Buttons Studios, Blink Digital, Crawling Angel Films and Dolce Vita Films.

Speaking of this, the director Shuchi expressed, “I am delighted that my first feature has been selected at the Mecca of cinema, Sundance. It is heartening to see a film shot and conceptualized in India make it to this mammoth international festival. At the heart of this coming-of-age drama is a love story between a mother and a daughter, and even though it is very rooted in Indian ethos, I am glad it resonates with people across many continents.”

Richa Chadha said, “Ali and I embarked on this production with a vision to tell unique stories. Girls Will Be Girls making it to Sundance validates our commitment to compelling storytelling. We couldn’t be more thrilled. This journey has been about pushing boundaries and redefining narratives, and we are hopeful audiences worldwide will relate to the film.”

Concluding their thoughts, Ali said, “Girls Will Be Girls is not just a film; it’s a celebration of storytelling, and we hope it leaves an indelible mark on the hearts of the audience. This project is a labour of love, and the recognition at Sundance is a testament to the dedication and passion of our entire team.”

