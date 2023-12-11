Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' goes past Rs 700 crore at worldwide box office

By PTI

MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor's action drama film "Animal" has minted over Rs 700 crore at the worldwide gross box office in nine days, the makers said on Monday.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of "Arjun Reddy" and "Kabir Singh" fame, the film released on December 1 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Production house T-Series shared the collection update of "Animal" on X, stating that the film earned Rs 717.46 crore in worldwide gross in 10 days.

"#Animal Conquering Box Office with Thunderous Records," the banner captioned the post.

The pan-India movie also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Suresh Oberoi, and Prem Chopra.

"Animal" showcases a violent world set against the backdrop of a troubled relationship between Ranbir's Ranvijay Singh and his father Balbir Singh, played by Anil Kapoor.

The movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures.

READ | 'Animal' Review: Ranbir Kapoor can’t save Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s confused take on toxic masculinity

Our review of the film read: “Love happens crudely, and misogynistically in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s universe. Ranvijay spots Geetanjali (Rashmika Mandanna) while she is getting engaged. He looks at her like Kabir Singh or Arjun Reddy looked at their Preetis. I want her. Love here is more obsession and possession than affection. It is also manipulation. Ranvijay uses an evolutionary explanation to brainwash Gitanjali into marrying him. “In the olden days, there weren’t parents or castes, women chose their partners themselves. Who would you choose if not an alpha?” he asks her. It’s convoluted like feminism being mansplained.”

(With inputs from Express News Service)



