'Kashmir is beautiful and fantastic, please come': John Abraham after wrapping 'Vedaa' shoot

SRINAGAR: After concluding a shooting schedule of his upcoming movie "Vedaa" in the valley, John Abraham advocated for tourism in Kashmir. Clad in traditional Kashmiri attire, he urged people to explore its grandeur as tourists.

"Please come to Kashmir, it is fantastic," said Bollywood star John Abraham.

Abraham arrived in the union territory last week for the shooting of the movie, which also features Sharvari Wagh. The film was shot in Srinagar and Anantnag district in south Kashmir.

In a video released by the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department on microblogging site X on Tuesday evening, Abraham said his experience in Kashmir was fantastic.

"We are shooting in Ashmuqam. It is an absolutely fantastic place. We have got 240 extras. You can see it is absolutely outstanding, where I am, in the outskirts of Anantnag. It is such a beautiful place, Kashmir," the actor, who was wearing the traditional Kashmiri cloak pheran, said.

The "Pathaan" star he wants more people to visit Kashmir and witness how beautiful the place is.

"I want people to come to Kashmir not only for shoot but also for a holiday to see how beautiful place this is. We had a great welcome here. Kashmiri people are absolutely fantastic. Everybody wants to work, they want to work and they just want to be happy working. They are always smiling," he said.

At the same time, the 50-year-old actor encouraged people to keep the place clean.

"When you come here, just do not dirty the place or throw plastic because it is such a beautiful place, it has to be kept clean. That is my only advice to everyone. Please come to Kashmir, it is fantastic," he added.

Also featuring Abhishek Banerjee and Tamanaah Bhatia, "Vedaa" is being directed by Nikkhil Advani.

The movie, which will feature high-octane sequences and gripping action, is produced by Zee Studios, Advani's Emmay Entertainment and Abraham's JA Entertainment.

