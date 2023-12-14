First look of 'SeshEXShruti' out, Adivi Sesh looks fierce in his Pan-India film with Shruti Haasan

By ANI

MUMBAI: Makers of the upcoming untitled Pan-India film starring Shruti Haasan and Adivi Sesh on Thursday dropped the new first-look poster.

Taking to social media, actor Adivi Sesh shared the poster, that he captioned, "Surprise! #SeshEXShruti Not just a straight Bollywood Film. Not just a straight TFI film. This is an ALL INDIAN film. Title will be revealed on Dec 18."

Surhref="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SeshEXShruti?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SeshEXShruti



Not just a straight Bollywood Film. Not just a straight TFI film. This is an ALL INDIA>Title will be revealed on Dec 18@Deonidas @AnnapurnaStdios #SupriyaYarlagadda @AsianSuniel #SSCreations pic.twitter.com/7ASCsnuNpK December 14, 2023

Sporting kohled eyes and a black scarf covering his face, Adivi Sesh cuts an intense image as he looks away in the first poster. The gold earrings in his right ear and long locks covering his forehead add a sense of style and swag to his look.

The film will mark the feature directorial debut of Shaneil, who has previously served as the Director of Photography for several Telugu blockbusters including 'Kshanam' and 'Goodachari', which were headlined by Adivi Sesh. He also directed the acclaimed coming-of-age short, 'Layla', that was officially selected for the Cannes Film Festival.

The film will mark Adivi Sesh's second straight Hindi film outing after his 2022 acclaimed blockbuster biopic 'Major', which featured him as Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan.

Makers will be unveiling the title of the film on December 18.

Meanwhile, Adivi has also started shooting for 'G2', sequel to his hit Telugu film 'Goodachari'.

On Monday, Adivi Sesh took to Instagram and shared a picture of the film's clapboard which he captioned, "It Begins. MASSIVE. This is how we do it. #G2." Banita Sandhu is also a part of 'G2'.

'G2' will pick up the story where 'Goodachari' left off - with Gopi aka Agent 116 facing off against the enemy in snowy terrain. The spy thriller's first look saw Adivi Sesh in an action-packed avatar and was received well by fans. Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Abhishek Agarwal, the film features Sricharan Pakala as the music composer and Kodati Pavan Kalyan as the editor.

Sobhita Dhulipala, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Irfan Ahmed Syed, Vennela Kishore, and Supriya Yarlagadda played pivotal roles in the first part.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

MUMBAI: Makers of the upcoming untitled Pan-India film starring Shruti Haasan and Adivi Sesh on Thursday dropped the new first-look poster. Taking to social media, actor Adivi Sesh shared the poster, that he captioned, "Surprise! #SeshEXShruti Not just a straight Bollywood Film. Not just a straight TFI film. This is an ALL INDIAN film. Title will be revealed on Dec 18." Surhref="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SeshEXShruti?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SeshEXShruti Not just a straight Bollywood Film. Not just a straight TFI film. This is an ALL INDIA>Title will be revealed on Dec 18@Deonidas @AnnapurnaStdios #SupriyaYarlagadda @AsianSuniel #SSCreations pic.twitter.com/7ASCsnuNpKgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); — Adivi Sesh (@AdiviSesh) December 14, 2023 Sporting kohled eyes and a black scarf covering his face, Adivi Sesh cuts an intense image as he looks away in the first poster. The gold earrings in his right ear and long locks covering his forehead add a sense of style and swag to his look. The film will mark the feature directorial debut of Shaneil, who has previously served as the Director of Photography for several Telugu blockbusters including 'Kshanam' and 'Goodachari', which were headlined by Adivi Sesh. He also directed the acclaimed coming-of-age short, 'Layla', that was officially selected for the Cannes Film Festival. The film will mark Adivi Sesh's second straight Hindi film outing after his 2022 acclaimed blockbuster biopic 'Major', which featured him as Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. Makers will be unveiling the title of the film on December 18. Meanwhile, Adivi has also started shooting for 'G2', sequel to his hit Telugu film 'Goodachari'. On Monday, Adivi Sesh took to Instagram and shared a picture of the film's clapboard which he captioned, "It Begins. MASSIVE. This is how we do it. #G2." Banita Sandhu is also a part of 'G2'. 'G2' will pick up the story where 'Goodachari' left off - with Gopi aka Agent 116 facing off against the enemy in snowy terrain. The spy thriller's first look saw Adivi Sesh in an action-packed avatar and was received well by fans. Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Abhishek Agarwal, the film features Sricharan Pakala as the music composer and Kodati Pavan Kalyan as the editor. Sobhita Dhulipala, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Irfan Ahmed Syed, Vennela Kishore, and Supriya Yarlagadda played pivotal roles in the first part. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sesh Adivi (@adivisesh) Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp