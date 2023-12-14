Home Entertainment Hindi

Manoj Bajapayee and Konkona Sensharma’s series 'Killer Soup' to release on this date

The teaser of the series, which was earlier titled Soup, was unveiled last year. The Abhishek Chaubey directorial will stream on Netflix from January 11.

Published: 14th December 2023

First look poster of Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sensharma starrer series Killer Soup.

By Express News Service

Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sensharma starrer series Killer Soup now has a release date. The Abhishek Chaubey directorial will stream on Netflix from January 11.

The teaser of the series, which was earlier titled Soup, was unveiled last year. Loosely based on a true-life incident, the show revolves around Swathi Shetty (Konkona Sensharma), an incompetent cook who dreams of having a restaurant of her own someday.

Her suspicious husband, Prabhakar (Manoj Bajpayee), won’t help with her aspirations and has doubts of his own. Soon fate gives her an opportunity and she starts to cook up a master plan. But things don’t go as intended, as whimsical characters and amateur villains ruin the broth.

Earlier, speaking about the series, Abhishek had said, “Working with Netflix for Soup has been really exciting and I’m thrilled to share our story with audiences all across the world. We’ve had a wonderful experience shooting with Manoj, Konkona and the entire cast and crew of Soup, can’t wait to showcase this motley bunch of idiosyncratic characters.”

Abhishek has worked with Manoj previously for Sonchiriya (2019) and Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa, a short film from the Netflix segment Ray based on stories of Satyajit Ray. Konkona recently directed The Mirror, a short film segment, starring Tillotama Shome and Amruta Subhash, in Lust Stories 2.

Konkona Sensharma Manoj Bajpayee Killer Soup TV series Netflix

