Manoj Bajapayee and Konkona Sensharma’s series 'Killer Soup' to release on this date

Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sensharma starrer series Killer Soup now has a release date. The Abhishek Chaubey directorial will stream on Netflix from January 11.

The teaser of the series, which was earlier titled Soup, was unveiled last year. Loosely based on a true-life incident, the show revolves around Swathi Shetty (Konkona Sensharma), an incompetent cook who dreams of having a restaurant of her own someday.

Her suspicious husband, Prabhakar (Manoj Bajpayee), won’t help with her aspirations and has doubts of his own. Soon fate gives her an opportunity and she starts to cook up a master plan. But things don’t go as intended, as whimsical characters and amateur villains ruin the broth.

A story so bizarre, you need to watch it to believe it. Know the ingredients of this Killer Soup starring Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sensharma coming to you on 11 Jan only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/qk61GwJhuX — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) December 14, 2023

Earlier, speaking about the series, Abhishek had said, “Working with Netflix for Soup has been really exciting and I’m thrilled to share our story with audiences all across the world. We’ve had a wonderful experience shooting with Manoj, Konkona and the entire cast and crew of Soup, can’t wait to showcase this motley bunch of idiosyncratic characters.”

Abhishek has worked with Manoj previously for Sonchiriya (2019) and Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa, a short film from the Netflix segment Ray based on stories of Satyajit Ray. Konkona recently directed The Mirror, a short film segment, starring Tillotama Shome and Amruta Subhash, in Lust Stories 2.

