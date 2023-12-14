Home Entertainment Hindi

'Menstruation not illness or handicap', Kangana supports Smriti Irani's opposition toward period leave

Published: 14th December 2023 08:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2023 08:38 PM   |  A+A-

Period cramps, period pain, period leave

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Online Desk

Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani triggered a debate on Wednesday after expressing her opposition to 'paid leave' for women during their periods. 

Responding to a question by MP Manoj Kumar Jha in the Rajya Sabha, she said menstruation is a natural part of life and shouldn't be treated as a handicap requiring special leave provisions.

On Thursday, actor Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram to share her views on the issue. 

The actor is known for supporting women's empowerment and sharing her views on women's issues on social media. Therefore it came as a shock to some fans when she backed Irani. 

Sharing a screenshot of a recent Hindustan Times article titled 'Menstruation not handicap, no need for ‘paid leave’ policy: Minister Smriti Irani', Kangana wrote, "Working woman is a myth, there has not been a single non-working woman in the history of mankind."

"From farming to house chores to raising kids, women have always been working and nothing has come in the way of their commitment to their families or community or nation. Unless it is some specific medical condition, women don't need paid leaves for periods, please understand, it is periods, not some illness or handicap," she continued. 

Many women added their perspectives to the debate on Twitter. Some even quoted the famous one-liner 'No uterus, no opinion!' by Rachel Green from Friends.

