'Menstruation not illness or handicap', Kangana supports Smriti Irani's opposition toward period leave

By Online Desk

Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani triggered a debate on Wednesday after expressing her opposition to 'paid leave' for women during their periods.

Responding to a question by MP Manoj Kumar Jha in the Rajya Sabha, she said menstruation is a natural part of life and shouldn't be treated as a handicap requiring special leave provisions.

On Thursday, actor Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram to share her views on the issue.

The actor is known for supporting women's empowerment and sharing her views on women's issues on social media. Therefore it came as a shock to some fans when she backed Irani.

Premenstrual dysphonic disorder. Blood clots. PCOS/PCOD. Abnormal uterine bleeding. Menorrhagia. Fibroids.

For many, many women, any of these conditions can feel as bad as a physical/emotional handicap.

Educate yourself. QUESTION those who are wrong. I support Period Leave. pic.twitter.com/cCXiwY0bv8 — Anjali (@MsAnjaliB) December 14, 2023

For once, I agree with #SmritiIrani — #menstruation leave does not promote equality. Instead, it will give companies more reason to hire fewer women. When we can do things better than most men, WHILE on our period, why give them more reason to pay us less? pic.twitter.com/s5aorqIYCS — Fionna Braganza (@fionnabraganza) December 14, 2023

Sharing a screenshot of a recent Hindustan Times article titled 'Menstruation not handicap, no need for ‘paid leave’ policy: Minister Smriti Irani', Kangana wrote, "Working woman is a myth, there has not been a single non-working woman in the history of mankind."

"From farming to house chores to raising kids, women have always been working and nothing has come in the way of their commitment to their families or community or nation. Unless it is some specific medical condition, women don't need paid leaves for periods, please understand, it is periods, not some illness or handicap," she continued.

Many women added their perspectives to the debate on Twitter. Some even quoted the famous one-liner 'No uterus, no opinion!' by Rachel Green from Friends.

So much talk on #Menstruation, can only say that the pain is real and there are days women can't do anything while being on period. Let alone sleep well. This hinders productivity and if people think being on paid leave is a privilege then let me say it is a necessity. Period. pic.twitter.com/aFXbLyGGHU — Ananya Mariam Rajesh (@AnanyaMariam) December 14, 2023

Each individual woman experiences a different level of Period Cramps! Forced to work and act as if everything is fine while experiencing period cramps is not cool or right!

Paid leave is must!



#WomenisbeingenemyofWomen#PeriodCramps #Smritirani #Paidleave #WomensHealth https://t.co/43btiGIU2q — Shruthi Balachandran (@shru2003kris) December 14, 2023

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani triggered a debate on Wednesday after expressing her opposition to 'paid leave' for women during their periods. Responding to a question by MP Manoj Kumar Jha in the Rajya Sabha, she said menstruation is a natural part of life and shouldn't be treated as a handicap requiring special leave provisions. On Thursday, actor Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram to share her views on the issue. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The actor is known for supporting women's empowerment and sharing her views on women's issues on social media. Therefore it came as a shock to some fans when she backed Irani. Premenstrual dysphonic disorder. Blood clots. PCOS/PCOD. Abnormal uterine bleeding. Menorrhagia. Fibroids. For many, many women, any of these conditions can feel as bad as a physical/emotional handicap. Educate yourself. QUESTION those who are wrong. I support Period Leave. pic.twitter.com/cCXiwY0bv8 — Anjali (@MsAnjaliB) December 14, 2023 For once, I agree with #SmritiIrani — #menstruation leave does not promote equality. Instead, it will give companies more reason to hire fewer women. When we can do things better than most men, WHILE on our period, why give them more reason to pay us less? pic.twitter.com/s5aorqIYCS — Fionna Braganza (@fionnabraganza) December 14, 2023 Sharing a screenshot of a recent Hindustan Times article titled 'Menstruation not handicap, no need for ‘paid leave’ policy: Minister Smriti Irani', Kangana wrote, "Working woman is a myth, there has not been a single non-working woman in the history of mankind." "From farming to house chores to raising kids, women have always been working and nothing has come in the way of their commitment to their families or community or nation. Unless it is some specific medical condition, women don't need paid leaves for periods, please understand, it is periods, not some illness or handicap," she continued. Many women added their perspectives to the debate on Twitter. Some even quoted the famous one-liner 'No uterus, no opinion!' by Rachel Green from Friends. So much talk on #Menstruation, can only say that the pain is real and there are days women can't do anything while being on period. Let alone sleep well. This hinders productivity and if people think being on paid leave is a privilege then let me say it is a necessity. Period. pic.twitter.com/aFXbLyGGHU — Ananya Mariam Rajesh (@AnanyaMariam) December 14, 2023 Each individual woman experiences a different level of Period Cramps! Forced to work and act as if everything is fine while experiencing period cramps is not cool or right! Paid leave is must!#WomenisbeingenemyofWomen#PeriodCramps #Smritirani #Paidleave #WomensHealth https://t.co/43btiGIU2q — Shruthi Balachandran (@shru2003kris) December 14, 2023 Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp