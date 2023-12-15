‘Iqbal’ actor Shreyas Talpade suffers heart attack, undergoes angioplasty

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Shreyas Talpade suffered a heart attack and is recuperating in a hospital here after undergoing an angioplasty, an official of the medical facility said on Friday.

The 47-year-old reportedly complained of uneasiness and collapsed at his residence on Thursday.

He was rushed to the Bellevue Hospital in Andheri by his family.

"He was brought to the hospital late last evening and an angioplasty was performed last night. He is fine. He is in the ICU," the official said.

The actor shot through the day for his upcoming movie "Welcome to the Jungle" and was fine. He even joked around with the crew on the set and shot sequences that had a bit of action. However, once he went home, he told his wife that he was feeling uneasy.



He was then rushed to the hospital but he collapsed on the way. Once he reached the hospital, the medical professionals conducted an angioplasty and is now stable.

A family member said the actor was recovering well and urged the media to maintain privacy.

"He is doing well. He is doing much better. We would request you to give us privacy," the family member said.

The actor who has starred in both Hindi and Marathi cinema is best known for his performance in films such as "Iqbal", "Dor", "Om Shanti Om" and the "Golmaal" franchise.

