Advance booking opens for Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki' 

Billed as a saga of friendships, borders, nostalgia for home and love, "Dunki" is a comedy-drama film based on an illegal immigration technique named 'donkey flight'.

Published: 16th December 2023

YouTube screengrab from the trailer of 'Dunki' starring Shah Rukh Khan.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Saturday announced advance booking has been opened for his upcoming movie "Dunki".

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the movie is set to be released in theatres on December 21.

It also features Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover.

"Aaj ki tazaa khabar sunn ke. Hardy toh nikal pada hai cinemas ki ore.

Aap bhi kar lijiye taiyaari. Kyun ki khul chuki hai advance bookings humari.

Book your tickets now," the 58-year-old actor posted on X.

Billed as a saga of friendships, borders, nostalgia for home and love, "Dunki" is a comedy-drama film based on an illegal immigration technique named 'donkey flight'.

It marks Shah Rukh's third and last release of 2023 following back-to-back action blockbusters in "Pathaan" and "Jawan".

"Dunki" is directed by Hirani from a script he co-wrote with Abhijaat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon.

