'Bepanaah' actor Vaishnavi Dhanraj accuses family of physical violence, asks for help

TV actress Vaishnavi Dhanraj accused her family of physical abuse. She is known for her role in the shows like 'CID', 'Bepannah', 'Tere Ishq Mein Gayal', 'Apki Nazron Ne Samha' and so on.

In the viral video, the actress beseeched help. She said, “Hi, this is Vaishnavi Dhanraj. I really need help right now. I’m in Kashimira police station and I’ve been abused by my family and I’m hit very badly. Please I need help from everybody from the media, news channels, and everybody in the industry. Please come and help me.”

The bruises and injury marks can be seen on Vaishnavi's face and body.

An official from the Kashimira Police Station confirmed that the actress has lodged a non-cognisable complaint against her family members this afternoon, as reported by IANS.

"We have summoned her mother and brother and warned them against indulging in such behaviour at home. Since it’s purely a family dispute, we have filed an NC and allowed them to go," said the official.

Eventually, she had a toxic relationship with her ex-husband actor and model Nitin Sherawat. She married him on 23rd December, 2023 after a year of courtship that lasted for four years. She divorced him on account of domestic violence.

In an interview with Spotboye, she said, "He wouldn't have killed me, probably, but I got so scared that I ran away from the house. He had beaten me so badly that my leg was bleeding. That was my last day as his wife - emotionally, physically and mentally. I eventually got a divorce."

In another interview, she said, "When all other attempts failed, I chose to take a drastic step and file for divorce as a last resort. The primary reason was domestic violence. While we could have tried to resolve our issues, the physical abuse became a significant factor leading us to go our separate way."

