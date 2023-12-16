Home Entertainment Hindi

Raveena Tandon to headline Karmma Calling

Sharing more details on the plot, director Ruchi Narain said, “It is set against the backdrop of the ultra-rich and affluent Kothari family and all that conspires around them in their world.”

Published: 16th December 2023 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2023 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

Ravenna Tandon in the poster of Karmma Calling

By Express News Service

Actor Raveena Tandon will star in Karmma Calling, the Indian adaptation of the American drama series Revenge (2011-15). The show will be directed by Ruchi Narain (Guilty, 2020; Hundred, 2020).

In the series, Raveena will be playing the role of Indrani Kothari, the “reigning queen” of Alibaug society. Talking about her character, Raveena said, “She believes the world is her stage and I haven’t essayed such a character in a very long time. Karmma Calling is definitely more than what meets the eye. Playing Indrani helped me explore more for myself as an actor.”

Sharing more details on the plot, director Ruchi Narain said, “It is set against the backdrop of the ultra-rich and affluent Kothari family and all that conspires around them in their world.” The series will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from January 26.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karmma Calling Raveena Tandon Indrani Kothari

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp