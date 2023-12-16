Raveena Tandon to headline Karmma Calling

By Express News Service

Actor Raveena Tandon will star in Karmma Calling, the Indian adaptation of the American drama series Revenge (2011-15). The show will be directed by Ruchi Narain (Guilty, 2020; Hundred, 2020).

In the series, Raveena will be playing the role of Indrani Kothari, the “reigning queen” of Alibaug society. Talking about her character, Raveena said, “She believes the world is her stage and I haven’t essayed such a character in a very long time. Karmma Calling is definitely more than what meets the eye. Playing Indrani helped me explore more for myself as an actor.”

Sharing more details on the plot, director Ruchi Narain said, “It is set against the backdrop of the ultra-rich and affluent Kothari family and all that conspires around them in their world.” The series will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from January 26.

