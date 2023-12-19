Home Entertainment Hindi

Sequel of Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' officially announced

T-Series announced that they are collaborating with Sandeep Reddy Vanga for three films -- 'Animal Park', Prabhas' starrer 'Spirit' and one film with Allu Arjun.

Published: 19th December 2023 06:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2023 06:26 PM   |  A+A-

Anil Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor in 'Animal'

Anil Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor in 'Animal' (Screengrab)

By ANI

MUMBAI: If you like Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Animal', then there's good news for you. On Tuesday, production banner T-Series officially announced the sequel of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial.

'Animal' is one of the most successful films of 2023. Released on December 1, the film raked in over Rs 500 crore at the domestic box office. The film left many fans excited as it had a post-credits scene, teasing a sequel titled 'Animal Park', in which Ranbir would potentially have a double role.

And now makers have officially confirmed the film's sequel with an Instagram post on T-Series' handle.

T-Series announced that they are collaborating with Sandeep Reddy Vanga for three films -- 'Animal Park', Prabhas' starrer 'Spirit' and one film with Allu Arjun.

"It's a partnership built on trust, fueled by creative freedom, and fortified by an unbreakable bond. Producer Bhushan Kumar and Director #SandeepReddyVanga unveil the next cinematic wonders--Prabhas' Spirit, Animal Park, and an Allu Arjun saga--the chapters that follow the monumental success of Kabir Singh and #Animal," the post read.

On his partnership with Bhushan Kumar, Vanga said, "The kind of freedom he (Bhushan Kumar) gives in terms of my creativity and the liberty to choose any song makes me feel at home at T-Series, and there is nothing more than that a director needs."

'Animal' also starred Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Tripti Dimri. The film received polarising reactions from the critics and audiences but it managed to create wonders at box office.

