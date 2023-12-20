Filming of Kajol & Kriti Sanon’s 'Do Patti' wraps up

Home Entertainment Hindi

Earlier, we had reported that actors Kajol and Kriti Sanon would be teaming up for an upcoming film, Do Patti, for Netflix. It has now been learned that the film’s shooting has been completed. The makers announced the same on their social media handles.

Billed as a captivating mystery thriller set in the hills of north India, Do Patti is directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, popularly known as BOB, and written by Kanika Dhillon.

The upcoming film marks the maiden production of Kriti Sanon’s recently launched production house, Blue Butterfly Films.

The film is also co-produced by Kanika Dhillon’s Kathha Pictures, marking Kanika’s debut in production.

Do Patti marks Kriti’s second collaboration with Kajol after Dilwale.

Apart from this, Kriti will be seen sharing screen space with Shahid Kapoor in an untitled romantic film, which will be out in theatres on February 9, 2024.

