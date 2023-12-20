Home Entertainment Hindi

'Salaar vs Dunki' row: Won't release Prabhas film in PVR INOX, Miraj's south halls, say makers

While PVR INOX was unavailable for comment, Miraj Cinemas declined to comment on the matter right now.

Published: 20th December 2023 06:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2023 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

(L-R) Prabhas starrer 'Salaar' and Shah Rukh Khan in 'Dunki'

By PTI

MUMBAI: The makers of "Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire" on Wednesday said they won't screen their film in PVR INOX and Miraj Cinemas theatres in the south because the multiplex chains are favouring Shah Rukh Khan's "Dunki" over the Prabhas-starrer.

"Dunki", presented by JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films, will hit the screens on Thursday, a day before Hombale Films' "Salaar".

While PVR INOX was unavailable for comment, Miraj Cinemas declined to comment on the matter right now.

A spokesperson for Homebase Films said PVR INOX and Miraj Cinemas had promised the banner that both "Salaar" and "Dunki" would get "equal showcasing", a promise they are not honouring.

"Because of unfair showcasing to 'Salaar', we will not be releasing in PVR INOX, MIRAJ in southern states. We have been discussing it with them for the last two days. They have opened all shows/screens for 'Dunki' alone which was against what they had agreed. They had agreed that they would give equal showcasing when discussed but now they are not doing so," the spokesperson for the production house said in a statement.

Hashtags like #BoycottPVRInox and #BoycottPvrAjayBijli also started trending on X.

Set in the fictional city of Khansaar, "Salaar" revolves around two friends Deva and Vardha, played by Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, who end up becoming arch-rivals.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film will be released in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi.

"Dunki", a comedy-drama based on an illegal immigration technique 'donkey flight', is directed by Rajkumar Hirani.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dunki Salaar PVR Inox Miraj

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp