Emraan Hashmi and Naseeruddin Shah join Karan Johar series 'Showtime'; teaser out

By Express News Service

Filmmaker-producer Karan Johar shared the teaser of an upcoming series revolving around the world of cinema, film stars and showbiz.

Titled Showtime, the series features Emraan Hashmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Mouni Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal, Vijay Raaz and Shriya Saran among others.

The show is created by Sumit Roy and directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar.

It has been produced by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment.

The teaser gives us a glimpse of the glitzy life of the film industry. Emraan Hashmi plays a character who has been labelled “Baadshah of Bollywood”.

“Behind the garb of nepotism every outsider eventually wants to become an insider,” he says.

Naseeruddin Shah seems to be in the role of a hefty producer. “Cinema is not business but religion for me,” he announces in the teaser.

Glimpses of Rajeev Khandelwal, Mouni Roy, Shriya Saran and Vijay Raaz are also seen.

Speaking about being a part of the series, Emraan said: “Being in the industry for so long, I have seen both the good and bad side of it, so when this show came to me, I grabbed the opportunity of being a part of it and could resonate with it on various levels.”

“Audience is always longing to know more about what goes on behind the closed doors of Bollywood and let me just say -- we have heard you all,” he added.

Karan Johar, founder and managing director of Dharmatic Entertainment said: “Showtime is a series that is very close to my heart, it gives a closer look into the power struggles of showbiz.”

The series is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar in 2024.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Filmmaker-producer Karan Johar shared the teaser of an upcoming series revolving around the world of cinema, film stars and showbiz. Titled Showtime, the series features Emraan Hashmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Mouni Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal, Vijay Raaz and Shriya Saran among others. The show is created by Sumit Roy and directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); It has been produced by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment. The teaser gives us a glimpse of the glitzy life of the film industry. Emraan Hashmi plays a character who has been labelled “Baadshah of Bollywood”. “Behind the garb of nepotism every outsider eventually wants to become an insider,” he says. Naseeruddin Shah seems to be in the role of a hefty producer. “Cinema is not business but religion for me,” he announces in the teaser. Glimpses of Rajeev Khandelwal, Mouni Roy, Shriya Saran and Vijay Raaz are also seen. Speaking about being a part of the series, Emraan said: “Being in the industry for so long, I have seen both the good and bad side of it, so when this show came to me, I grabbed the opportunity of being a part of it and could resonate with it on various levels.” “Audience is always longing to know more about what goes on behind the closed doors of Bollywood and let me just say -- we have heard you all,” he added. Karan Johar, founder and managing director of Dharmatic Entertainment said: “Showtime is a series that is very close to my heart, it gives a closer look into the power struggles of showbiz.” The series is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar in 2024. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp