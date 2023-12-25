Amy Jackson wraps up shooting of Crakk

By Express News Service

Actor Amy Jackson on Friday announced the wrap of her upcoming action thriller film Crakk. Taking to Instagram, Amy shared a string of pictures she thanked the audience for the feedback for the first drop of Crakk.

In the first picture, Amy can be seen holding the film's clapboard with the text "It's a warp" written on it. The film stars Vidyut Jammwal in the lead role.

Aditya Datt, who has worked with Vidyut before for Commando 3 (2019), has helmed Crakk. The director is also known for films like Aashiq Banaya Apne (2005) and Table No. 21 (2013). Crakk will also star Arjun Rampal and Nora Fatehi.

A few days earlier, the makers had released the teaser of the film which introduced us to Vidyut, a man from the slums of Mumbai who embarks on a journey into the dark and dangerous world of underground sports. As the film's tagline reads, it is imperative to win this game, as only victory can promise the participants' lives.

Crakk is produced by Vidyut’s production banner, Action Hero Films. Rehan Khan and Sarim Momin have penned the screenplay and dialogues for the film. With cinematography by Mark Hamilton, the film features music by Mithoon.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Actor Amy Jackson on Friday announced the wrap of her upcoming action thriller film Crakk. Taking to Instagram, Amy shared a string of pictures she thanked the audience for the feedback for the first drop of Crakk. In the first picture, Amy can be seen holding the film's clapboard with the text "It's a warp" written on it. The film stars Vidyut Jammwal in the lead role. Aditya Datt, who has worked with Vidyut before for Commando 3 (2019), has helmed Crakk. The director is also known for films like Aashiq Banaya Apne (2005) and Table No. 21 (2013). Crakk will also star Arjun Rampal and Nora Fatehi.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); A few days earlier, the makers had released the teaser of the film which introduced us to Vidyut, a man from the slums of Mumbai who embarks on a journey into the dark and dangerous world of underground sports. As the film's tagline reads, it is imperative to win this game, as only victory can promise the participants' lives. Crakk is produced by Vidyut’s production banner, Action Hero Films. Rehan Khan and Sarim Momin have penned the screenplay and dialogues for the film. With cinematography by Mark Hamilton, the film features music by Mithoon. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp