Ileana D'Cruz shares pictures from Christmas celebrations with partner, son Koa Phoenix

Ileana welcomed her first child on August 1 and revealed the name and news to her fans days later.

Published: 25th December 2023 03:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2023 03:49 PM   |  A+A-

Ileana shared videos and pictures from her Christmas celebrations.

By ANI

MUMBAI: On the occasion of Christmas, actor Ileana D'Cruz gave a sneak peek into her celebration with partner boyfriend Michael Dolan and her baby boy Koa Phoenix.

Taking to Instagram, Ileana shared videos and pictures from her Christmas celebrations.

The post starts with a clip showing a pair of Christmas stockings hung near the fireplace.

One of the videos shows baby Koa lying down next to the Christmas tree, which has a little bauble with Koa's name written on it. She also shared a monochromatic photo with Michael Dolan.

Sharing the post, she wrote, "My heart is full and I'm so thankful and fortunate to be able to spend Christmas with my new little family [?]Sending love and joy to everyone who needs it "

Recently, Ileana revealed that she is not handling her son Koa Phoenix Dolan alone and shared a picture of her partner.

Ileana conducted an interactive session on Instagram stories for fans by answering their series of questions.

During the session, one of the fans asked "how you single handling your child? Responding to the question, Ileana shared an image of her partner and wrote, "I'm not."

Ileana welcomed her first child on August 1 and revealed the name and news to her fans days later.

She introduced her first child by sharing a cute picture on August 5.

In the picture, Ileana's baby boy, whom she named 'Koa Phoenix Dolan' can be seen sleeping.

Sharing the picture, a new mom in town wrote, "No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world. Hearts beyond full."

Earlier rumours stated that Ileana was dating Sebastian Laurent Michel, the brother of Katrina Kaif. After the two were seen on holiday in the Maldives with Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, love allegations about the pair began to circulate.

Ileana formerly had a long-term relationship with photographer Andrew Kneebone.

Ileana was last seen in 'The Big Bull,' which also starred Abhishek Bachchan. The movie was produced by Ajay Devgn and directed by Kookie Gulati. She will next be seen opposite Randeep Hooda in 'Unfair And Lovely.'

