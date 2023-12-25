Home Entertainment Hindi

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt officially introduce daughter Raha to media on Christmas

Published: 25th December 2023 03:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2023 03:56 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt spread some Christmas cheer on Monday as they stepped out for their first public appearance with their daughter Raha Kapoor.

Ranbir, 41, and Alia, 30, posed with their 13-month-old for the paparazzi in the afternoon when they arrived for the Kapoor family's Christmas brunch.

Ralia with Raha(Photo | PTI)

Raha, who turned one on November 6, was dressed in a white and pink frock with a reindeer on the front and a pair of red shoes.

Ranbir carried the little one in his arms with Alia by their side.

The couple also thanked the media for their wishes as Raha made her "paparazzi debut".

Last month, Alia had talked about keeping Raha's face from getting splashed across social media.

"I don't want it to seem like I am hiding my daughter. I am proud of her. If the cameras were not rolling right now, I would put a giant image of her on the screen. I love her. I am proud of our baby. But we are new parents. We don't know how we feel about her face splashed out all over the internet, she's barely a year old," the "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani" star had said at an event.

In February, Alia had publicly called out the paparazzi for "invading her privacy" and clicking pictures of her in her house without consent.

The privacy of celebrity children under media glare is often a topic of discussion, especially in the era of social media.

While stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have been liberal about their kids getting photographed in public, there are exceptions in Rani Mukerji and Anushka Sharma who urge the paparazzi to not click pictures of their children.

Ranbir and Alia, who started dating after meeting on the sets of "Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva", tied the knot last April.

Ranbir recently tasted massive box office success with his recent release "Animal" and Alia won the National Film Award for her performance in "Gangubai Kathiawadi" this year.

