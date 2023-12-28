Home Entertainment Hindi

Varun Dhawan wraps up Kerala schedule of 'VD 18'

The film tentatively titled 'VD18' is directed by Kalees and produced by Atlee and Murad Khetani. The film also stars Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi.

Published: 28th December 2023 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2023 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan

By Express News Service

Actor Varun Dhawan on Wednesday announced the Kerala schedule wrap of his upcoming action film VD 18. Taking to Instagram, Varun shared a couple of pictures which he captioned, "Thank u Kerala. Sched wrap."

In the pictures, the Badlapur actor could be seen facing his back at the camera and standing near a lake. He wore a T-shirt, black shorts, and slippers. Recently, the October actor suffered a leg injury. He posted a picture of his swollen leg on his Instagram stories. The film tentatively titled 'VD18' is directed by Kalees and produced by Atlee and Murad Khetani. The film also stars Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi.

Excited about the project, Wamiqa said in a statement: "Being a part of VD18 is a thrilling experience for me. Collaborating with exceptional talents like Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh under Atlee sir's visionary direction is a creative journey I'm eager to explore. I have been and will always be eternally grateful to 2023, the year that plunged things to new beginnings. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
VD 18 Varun Dhawan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp