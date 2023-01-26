Sanjay Dutt to reunite with Arshad Warsi, see film’s poster here

By Express News Service

Munnabhai and Circuit are reuniting. Sanjay Dutt took to Instagram on Thursday to showcase the first look from his upcoming yet untitled film with Arshad Warsi.

Sanjay and Arshad are famous for portraying iconic characters Murli Prasad Sharma aka Munna and Sarkeshwar “Circuit” Sharma in Rajkumar Hirani films Munna Bhai MBBS (2003) and Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006).

The film has been directed by Sidhaant Sachdev and produced by Sanjay Dutt.

Announcing the film with a poster, Sanjay wrote on Instagram, "Our wait has been longer than yours but the wait is finally over, coming together with my brother Arshad Warsi for yet another exciting movie... Can't wait to show you, stay tuned!" In the poster, both Sanjay and Arshad are in jail attire, behind bars.

Last year, in an interview, Arshad Warsi said that he had only accepted the role of Circuit in Munna Bhai MBBS because of Sanjay Dutt.

Arshad had told Indian Express in March 2022, “I did Munna Bhai because it was Sanju (Sanjay Dutt), otherwise even Raju (filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani) knows that it is a stupid role. It really is on paper, it was nothing. Even Makarand Deshpande had said no to Circuit!”

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

