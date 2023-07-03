Kartik and Kiara's film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' earns Rs 38.50 crore in opening weekend

By PTI

MUMBAI: "Satyaprem Ki Katha" raised Rs 12.15 crore on the fourth day of its release, bringing up the film's first-weekend box office collection to Rs 38.50 crore, the makers said Monday.

Starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in titular roles, the musical romance drama is directed by National award-winning filmmaker Sameer Vidwans.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures, "Satyaprem Ki Katha" opened in theatres across the country on June 29.

It raised Rs 9.25 crore on day one, followed by Rs 7 crore on day two, and Rs 10.10 on day three, according to the makers.

"Thank you for loving Sattu and Katha! Our hearts are filled with gratitude and Pure Love. #SatyaPremKiKatha IN CINEMAS NOW! Book your tickets (sic)" production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment said in a tweet.

The film also stars Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, Rajpal Yadav, and Shikha Talsania.

It marks the second collaboration between Aaryan and Advani after 2022's hit horror comedy "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2".

READ OUR REVIEW HERE | 'Satyaprem Ki Katha': Kiara Advani is the engine of this Kartik Aaryan vehicle

