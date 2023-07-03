Home Entertainment Hindi

Kartik and Kiara's film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' earns Rs 38.50 crore in opening weekend

"Satyaprem Ki Katha" raised Rs 9.25 crore on day one, followed by Rs 7 crore on day two, and Rs 10.10 on day three, according to the makers.

Published: 03rd July 2023 01:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2023 01:09 PM   |  A+A-

Kiara Advani with Kartik Aaryan in 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'.

Kiara Advani with Kartik Aaryan in 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'.

By PTI

MUMBAI: "Satyaprem Ki Katha" raised Rs 12.15 crore on the fourth day of its release, bringing up the film's first-weekend box office collection to Rs 38.50 crore, the makers said Monday.

Starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in titular roles, the musical romance drama is directed by National award-winning filmmaker Sameer Vidwans.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures, "Satyaprem Ki Katha" opened in theatres across the country on June 29.

It raised Rs 9.25 crore on day one, followed by Rs 7 crore on day two, and Rs 10.10 on day three, according to the makers.

"Thank you for loving Sattu and Katha! Our hearts are filled with gratitude and Pure Love. #SatyaPremKiKatha IN CINEMAS NOW! Book your tickets (sic)" production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment said in a tweet.

The film also stars Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, Rajpal Yadav, and Shikha Talsania.

It marks the second collaboration between Aaryan and Advani after 2022's hit horror comedy "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2".

READ OUR REVIEW HERE | 'Satyaprem Ki Katha': Kiara Advani is the engine of this Kartik Aaryan vehicle

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Satyaprem Ki Katha Kartik Aaryan Kiara Advani Box office
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp