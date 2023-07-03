Home Entertainment Hindi

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Animal' to now open on Dec 1: Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga

The 50-second pre-teaser shows a group of thugs wearing golden skull masks, armed with axes. Ranbir can be seen in it, bloodied and dressed in white.

Published: 03rd July 2023 06:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2023 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

RanbirAnimal

Ranbir Kapoor in 'Animal'. (Photo | Twitter/AFP)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The release date of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming film Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, has been shifted. The film was previously scheduled to release on August 11 this year. The Arjun Reddy (2017) and Kabir Singh (2019) directors announced the new release date via a video on Twitter. In the video, Sandeep details as to why the date has been shifted. The film will now hit theatres on December 1, 2023.

“The only reason is the quality,” Sandeep explains in the video. “I won’t bore you with how the post-production work is layered but as an example, I can state that there are seven songs in the film that have to be dubbed in five languages, so that makes 35 songs…I need to give the same lyrical value in all other languages that I have given in Hindi, and for that, I need to spend time. When it is released, I don’t want it to feel like a Hindi film dubbed in different languages. It has to be regional cinema (sic).”

Talking about the film’s pre-teaser that was released recently, Sandeep said, “A few people said it (the pre-teaser) will not be in the film. I want to tell them it is in the film…it is a scene cut-out from the film.”

The 50-second pre-teaser shows a group of thugs wearing golden skull masks, armed with axes. Ranbir can be seen in it, bloodied and dressed in white. He then takes an axe and slices through the sea of goons. The brief action sequence is played on a Punjabi number.

Animal also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna.

