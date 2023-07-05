Home Entertainment Hindi

'Bawaal' starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor to release on Prime Video on July 21

This is director Nitesh Tiwari's fifth film project, having previously directed 'Chillar Party', 'Dangal' and 'Chhichhore' and 'Boothnath Returns.'

Published: 05th July 2023

A still from the 'Bawaal' trailer showing Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari's directorial "Bawaal", starring Varun Dhawan and Jahnvi Kapoor, will make its debut on Prime Video on July 21, the streamer announced on Wednesday.

The film is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala's production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment in collaboration with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh's Earthsky Pictures.

A press release stated that the streamer unveiled the film's teaser which presented the budding romance between Ajay Dixit (Dhawan) and Nisha (Kapoor), as they discover love.

Dhawan's Ajay is a school teacher in Lucknow, who is idolised by his students, and admired by everyone in town.

Janhvi plays Nisha, a bright, beautiful yet simple girl, whose only hope is to find her one true love.

"But love is never easy, and has to pass through a war of its own," the makers said, sharing the plotline.

According to the makers, "Bawaal", which has been shot in India and multiple international locations, has a meaningful message.

This is Tiwari's fifth movie project. He has previously directed "Chillar Party", "Dangal" and "Chhichhore".

Manish Menghani, director of content licensing at Prime Video, India, said "Bawaal" is an unconventional love story that "goes beyond the confines of borders, languages or a period in time".

"A powerhouse collaboration between the critically acclaimed combination of Nitesh and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari with the much-celebrated filmmaker - Sajid Nadiadwala, along with Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor as the lead pair is assured to give the audience a romantic tale they'd never forget when it premieres day-and-date, on Prime Video on July 21," Menghani said in a statement.

Nadiadwala said "Bawaal" will remain "one of my most special and memorable projects".

He said, "From the beginning, we believed that 'Bawaal' would be truly appreciated and thoroughly enjoyed by audiences all over the world, and partnering with Prime Video enables us to reach every corner, through a global streaming premiere."

"Working with a visionary like Nitesh, and talented actors like Varun and Janhvi, makes the job of a producer that much easier, as we've managed to supersede our own ambitions for the film," he added.

