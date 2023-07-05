Home Entertainment Hindi

Kartik Aaryan to star in Kabir Khan’s sports drama 

The title of Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming sports drama, to be helmed by 83 director Kabir Khan, was unveiled on Tuesday.

Published: 05th July 2023 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2023 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

Kartik Aaryan

Actor Kartik Aaryan (Photo | Instagram)

By Express News Service

The title of Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming sports drama, to be helmed by 83 director Kabir Khan, was unveiled on Tuesday. Titled Chandu Champion, the film eyes a release date on Eid-al-Adha in June next year.

Chandu Champion will also be Kartik’s second collaboration with producer Sajid Nadiadwala after the recent Satyaprem Ki Katha. Although the film’s plot is still under wraps, director Kabir Khan, in an earlier interview, had revealed that Chandu Champion will be about an “unknown hero.”

The film is reportedly based on a real-life story. Earlier, reports stated that the makers were supposed to do the film with Ranveer Singh but things didn’t work out and they zeroed in on Kartik for the role.

Kartik’s recent with Kiara Advani, Satyaprem Ki Katha, is inching close to the Rs 50 crore mark. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the film also stars Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak and Shikha Talsania. Kartik also has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Hansal Mehta’s Captain India and Anurag Basu’s Aashiqui 3 in the pipeline.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kartik Aaryan Kabir Khan Sports drama
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp