Kartik Aaryan to star in Kabir Khan’s sports drama 

By Express News Service

The title of Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming sports drama, to be helmed by 83 director Kabir Khan, was unveiled on Tuesday. Titled Chandu Champion, the film eyes a release date on Eid-al-Adha in June next year.

Chandu Champion will also be Kartik’s second collaboration with producer Sajid Nadiadwala after the recent Satyaprem Ki Katha. Although the film’s plot is still under wraps, director Kabir Khan, in an earlier interview, had revealed that Chandu Champion will be about an “unknown hero.”

The film is reportedly based on a real-life story. Earlier, reports stated that the makers were supposed to do the film with Ranveer Singh but things didn’t work out and they zeroed in on Kartik for the role.

Kartik’s recent with Kiara Advani, Satyaprem Ki Katha, is inching close to the Rs 50 crore mark. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the film also stars Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak and Shikha Talsania. Kartik also has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Hansal Mehta’s Captain India and Anurag Basu’s Aashiqui 3 in the pipeline.

The title of Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming sports drama, to be helmed by 83 director Kabir Khan, was unveiled on Tuesday. Titled Chandu Champion, the film eyes a release date on Eid-al-Adha in June next year. Chandu Champion will also be Kartik’s second collaboration with producer Sajid Nadiadwala after the recent Satyaprem Ki Katha. Although the film’s plot is still under wraps, director Kabir Khan, in an earlier interview, had revealed that Chandu Champion will be about an “unknown hero.” The film is reportedly based on a real-life story. Earlier, reports stated that the makers were supposed to do the film with Ranveer Singh but things didn’t work out and they zeroed in on Kartik for the role.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Chandu nahi … Champion hai main..#ChanduChampion - 14th June 2024 #SajidNadiadwala @kabirkhankk @NGEMovies @WardaNadiadwala pic.twitter.com/azYglVe0Ss — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) July 4, 2023 Kartik’s recent with Kiara Advani, Satyaprem Ki Katha, is inching close to the Rs 50 crore mark. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the film also stars Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak and Shikha Talsania. Kartik also has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Hansal Mehta’s Captain India and Anurag Basu’s Aashiqui 3 in the pipeline.