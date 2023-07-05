Rajkummar Rao-Jahnvi film 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' gets release date

By Express News Service

Earlier, we reported that the makers wrapped up the filming of Mr & Mrs Mahi in May. The latest update is that the film, starring Rajkummar Rao and Jahnvi Kapoor, will release on March 15, 2024.

It may be noted that this will be the second time Rajkummar and Jahnvi are coming together after Roohi (2021). Mr & Mrs Mahi is directed by Sharan Sharma, who made his directorial debut with Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020). The film is backed by Dharma Productions.

Taking to their social media handle, they wrote, “One dream, chased by two hearts! Directed by Sharan Sharma, starring Rajkummar Rao & Janhvi Kapoor —Mr and MrsMahi is arriving on the pitch on 15th MARCH, 2024—in cinemas near you!”

Meanwhile, Jahnvi, last seen in Mili, has Bawaal with Varun Dhawan and Devara with Junior NTR in the pipeline. Rajkummar was last seen in Anubhav Sinha’s Bheed alongside Bhumi Pednekar. He also has Stree 2 in the works.



