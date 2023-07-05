Shah Rukh Khan back home safe and sound amid reports of injury

By PTI

MUMBAI: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan arrived at the Mumbai airport, looking healthy and without any visible surgery markers, on Wednesday morning, a day after reports that he had sustained an injury in Los Angeles sparked worries and a torrent of social media posts.

There were reports on Tuesday that the "Pathaan" star had received a minor nose injury and now was back home in Mumbai following surgery.

"It's false news," a source close to him told PTI as the hashtag #shahrukhkhan trended on Twitter all day Tuesday and fans wished him speedy recovery.

A PTI video this morning showed the 57-year-old actor, dressed in a blue hoodie, black cap, matching trousers and sporting yellow shades, waving at shutterbugs stationed at the exit gate before quickly leaving for home in his car.

Videos and photographs of the airport spotting quickly went viral on social media with many fans posting their wishes for the actor.

VIDEO | Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at Mumbai Airport in the wee hours of Wednesday. Khan walked out of the airport and looked completely fine, amid reports of him sustaining an injury in Los Angeles.



As #shahrukhkhan trended on Twitter and fans wished him speedy… pic.twitter.com/JMdWuUgZpL — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 5, 2023

"King Khan is back! Fit and fine. Relief!!!!! #ShahRukhKhan (sic)" wrote a fan on Twitter.

"King Shah Rukh Khan Back In Mumbai. Everything is fine Alhamdulillah, and mostly that news was fake only (sic)" said another.

"Megastar #ShahRukhKhan Is absolutely fine, Alhamdulillah. Jiske sath lakho logo ke DUA usko kya ho skta (sic)" a fan tweeted.

