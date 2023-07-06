Home Entertainment Hindi

Kangana Ranaut’s 'Tejas'  to release on October 20

The film will star Kangana in the titular role of Tejas Gill, an Air Force pilot. It is written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara.

Published: 06th July 2023 11:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2023 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film Tejas finally has a release date. The Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP production will hit theatres on October 20 this year.

It was earlier reported that Tejas will be released by mid-2023 owing to the Aircraft dog fight sequences and the VFX consuming most of the time.

Apart from this, Kangana is gearing up for the political-thriller Emergency. The film will see her as former prime minister Indira Gandhi. Apart from featuring in the film, Kangana has also directed and produced it under her banner Manikarnika Films.

