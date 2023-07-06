Kangana Ranaut’s 'Tejas'  to release on October 20

By Express News Service

Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film Tejas finally has a release date. The Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP production will hit theatres on October 20 this year.

The film will star Kangana in the titular role of Tejas Gill, an Air Force pilot. It is written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara.

It was earlier reported that Tejas will be released by mid-2023 owing to the Aircraft dog fight sequences and the VFX consuming most of the time.

Apart from this, Kangana is gearing up for the political-thriller Emergency. The film will see her as former prime minister Indira Gandhi. Apart from featuring in the film, Kangana has also directed and produced it under her banner Manikarnika Films.

