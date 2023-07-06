Kriti Sanon, Kajol and writer Kanika Dhillon team up for 'Do Patti'

By Express News Service

Kriti Sanon and Kajol starrer mystery thriller film Do Patti was announced on Wednesday. The film is the maiden production of Kriti’s recently announced production house Blue Butterfly Films along with writer Kanika Dhillon’s Kathha Pictures.

The film is being touted as a thrilling, suspense-filled ride which will unfold in the backdrop of hills in northern India. Do Patti also marks the reunion of Kriti and Kajol after eight years (their last release together was the Shah Rukh Khan headliner Dilwale (2015))

Sharing her thoughts on the film, Kajol said, “Do Patti has a standout script that promises a unique blend of adventure and mystery. It is a story that is not only rooted in India, but also promises the thrill that can be enjoyed by entertainment enthusiasts across borders.”

Talking about collaborating with Kanika and Kajol for her maiden project, Kriti Sanon shared, “I am excited to collaborate with the extremely talented Kanika Dhillon as a producer and we couldn’t have asked for a better partner than Netflix for this magical journey. Adding to our women power is the amazing Kajol ma’am, who I am thrilled to be working again with after almost eight years (since Dilwale).”

Expressing her excitement for Do Patti, writer-producer Kanika Dhillon said, “Being a part of Do Patti as a writer- producer has been an incredibly fulfilling. Stepping into the role of a producer has allowed me to explore a new facet of storytelling and bring my creative vision to life. Collaborating with the phenomenal Kajol and Kriti has been an absolute delight.”

Kriti Sanon and Kajol starrer mystery thriller film Do Patti was announced on Wednesday. The film is the maiden production of Kriti’s recently announced production house Blue Butterfly Films along with writer Kanika Dhillon’s Kathha Pictures. The film is being touted as a thrilling, suspense-filled ride which will unfold in the backdrop of hills in northern India. Do Patti also marks the reunion of Kriti and Kajol after eight years (their last release together was the Shah Rukh Khan headliner Dilwale (2015)) Sharing her thoughts on the film, Kajol said, “Do Patti has a standout script that promises a unique blend of adventure and mystery. It is a story that is not only rooted in India, but also promises the thrill that can be enjoyed by entertainment enthusiasts across borders.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Talking about collaborating with Kanika and Kajol for her maiden project, Kriti Sanon shared, “I am excited to collaborate with the extremely talented Kanika Dhillon as a producer and we couldn’t have asked for a better partner than Netflix for this magical journey. Adding to our women power is the amazing Kajol ma’am, who I am thrilled to be working again with after almost eight years (since Dilwale).” Expressing her excitement for Do Patti, writer-producer Kanika Dhillon said, “Being a part of Do Patti as a writer- producer has been an incredibly fulfilling. Stepping into the role of a producer has allowed me to explore a new facet of storytelling and bring my creative vision to life. Collaborating with the phenomenal Kajol and Kriti has been an absolute delight.”