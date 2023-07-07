Romal Laisram By

Express News Service

When Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla believes in something, they honour that belief with flair, flamboyance and of course, fashion. One of their core values has always been to, ‘unapologetically be who you are.’ To take pride and claim your personal power and that’s what the recently released Pride-themed Satrangi campaign is all about — a celebration of all our colours in all our glory. “As creators, designers and human beings, we aim to enable a discrimination-free world. We believe in the power of Pride because authenticity, a good heart and genuine talent can be found in anyone no matter what their preferences are. The Satrangi Campaign celebrates identity, inclusivity and community, a belonging beyond birth — with style,” opens Sandeep Khosla.

The video was shot at Suzzane Khan’s The Charcoal Project and stars Sonali Bendre and Goldie Behl, drag queen/activist Sushant Divgikar and writer-director Mozez Singh among others. “As a society, the sooner we normalise non-judgmental acceptance, the better our world will be. In Satrangi, Abu Sandeep has presented serious ideas in a light, wholesome way and we are glad to have been a part of it,” adds Sonali Bendre.

Featuring garments from their eponymous couture label and prêt line, Gulabo, the collection represents an extravagant ode to Pride where rainbow colours dance over canvases of solid black and white.

The colourful concept is expressed through couture and art in scrupulous detail with pride-coloured bejewelled briefs, buttons, roses, beads, striped collars, heart motifs and exaggerated bows, pleats, drapes and ruffles.

From subtle to bold, every detail reflects and honours individual preferences. We caught up with the director of the video, Siddharth Jain — known for his work with Gauri Khan, Masaba, Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja — to find out more about what went into creating this fabulous fashion-meets-LGBTQIA+ Pride campaign.

Tell us how Satrangi happened.

just recovered from a year-long surgery and bed rest. Sandeep Khosla and Saudamini Mattu (CEO, Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla) told me two days before the shoot that they are hosting a sort of tea party to celebrate Pride. I asked them: what if we make a film around a tea party gone wrong? You know, like when something goes wildly but beautifully wrong. I didn’t think much of it and just said it. AJSK (Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla) being AJSK loved it and pushed for it and one day before the shoot we prepared the script and made the video. No one celebrates love like Abu and Sandeep!

How did you decide to treat the video, considering this was queer-themed?

As one does, I asked my assistant directors and the team to find a few references for what I had in mind but they didn’t find anything similar to what I wanted to do. Luckily for me, Sandeep had already gotten the song made from Burudu (Sahil Bhatia & Nakul Sharma). Once I heard the song, I immediately knew what I wanted it to be — unabashed and unashamed and then the fabulous people in the film created pure magic. My brief for this film was it has to be about non-conformity, acceptance and a celebration of love and I think we did a great job at portraying just that. This was a film I always wanted to make.

What did you want the audience to take away from Satrawngi?

I want the audience to unshackle their minds. It’s not just enough to be okay or say I get this or that I wanted to give them an ‘in.’ I wanted to portray how amazing it feels to be an ally and be in the middle of things and just be confident, a confidante and celebrate together!

Who are your biggest inspirations?

My mother, Abu and Sandeep and just so many strong people I’ve been lucky enough to come

across.

Satrangi is streaming on the official Instagram ID of AJSK

(Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla): @abujanisandeepkhosla

When Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla believes in something, they honour that belief with flair, flamboyance and of course, fashion. One of their core values has always been to, ‘unapologetically be who you are.’ To take pride and claim your personal power and that’s what the recently released Pride-themed Satrangi campaign is all about — a celebration of all our colours in all our glory. “As creators, designers and human beings, we aim to enable a discrimination-free world. We believe in the power of Pride because authenticity, a good heart and genuine talent can be found in anyone no matter what their preferences are. The Satrangi Campaign celebrates identity, inclusivity and community, a belonging beyond birth — with style,” opens Sandeep Khosla. The video was shot at Suzzane Khan’s The Charcoal Project and stars Sonali Bendre and Goldie Behl, drag queen/activist Sushant Divgikar and writer-director Mozez Singh among others. “As a society, the sooner we normalise non-judgmental acceptance, the better our world will be. In Satrangi, Abu Sandeep has presented serious ideas in a light, wholesome way and we are glad to have been a part of it,” adds Sonali Bendre. Featuring garments from their eponymous couture label and prêt line, Gulabo, the collection represents an extravagant ode to Pride where rainbow colours dance over canvases of solid black and white.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The colourful concept is expressed through couture and art in scrupulous detail with pride-coloured bejewelled briefs, buttons, roses, beads, striped collars, heart motifs and exaggerated bows, pleats, drapes and ruffles. From subtle to bold, every detail reflects and honours individual preferences. We caught up with the director of the video, Siddharth Jain — known for his work with Gauri Khan, Masaba, Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja — to find out more about what went into creating this fabulous fashion-meets-LGBTQIA+ Pride campaign. Tell us how Satrangi happened. just recovered from a year-long surgery and bed rest. Sandeep Khosla and Saudamini Mattu (CEO, Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla) told me two days before the shoot that they are hosting a sort of tea party to celebrate Pride. I asked them: what if we make a film around a tea party gone wrong? You know, like when something goes wildly but beautifully wrong. I didn’t think much of it and just said it. AJSK (Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla) being AJSK loved it and pushed for it and one day before the shoot we prepared the script and made the video. No one celebrates love like Abu and Sandeep! How did you decide to treat the video, considering this was queer-themed? As one does, I asked my assistant directors and the team to find a few references for what I had in mind but they didn’t find anything similar to what I wanted to do. Luckily for me, Sandeep had already gotten the song made from Burudu (Sahil Bhatia & Nakul Sharma). Once I heard the song, I immediately knew what I wanted it to be — unabashed and unashamed and then the fabulous people in the film created pure magic. My brief for this film was it has to be about non-conformity, acceptance and a celebration of love and I think we did a great job at portraying just that. This was a film I always wanted to make. What did you want the audience to take away from Satrawngi? I want the audience to unshackle their minds. It’s not just enough to be okay or say I get this or that I wanted to give them an ‘in.’ I wanted to portray how amazing it feels to be an ally and be in the middle of things and just be confident, a confidante and celebrate together! Who are your biggest inspirations? My mother, Abu and Sandeep and just so many strong people I’ve been lucky enough to come across. Satrangi is streaming on the official Instagram ID of AJSK (Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla): @abujanisandeepkhosla