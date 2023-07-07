First schedule of Roshan Mathew's thriller film 'Uljah' complete

By Express News Service

The first schedule of the upcoming thriller film 'Ulajh' was wrapped up in London. The film stars Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew in the lead roles.

The film is directed by Sudhanshu Saria. The upcoming film will revolve around the Indian Foreign Services (IFS), and a major portion of the shoot is expected to be done in various foreign locations.

Taking to social media, the team shared monochromatic photos from the sets of the film. Sharing monochromatic photos from the sets of the film, Roshan shared, “We wrapped the first schedule of Ulajh a couple of days ago in London. Bearings are a bit all over the place still. It’d be a lot worse for @iamsuds @shredevdube @janhvikapoor and the rest of the team that worked nonstop! But fun was had and cannot wait to get back to more of it. See you all in Delhi soon.”

The film is produced by Junglee Pictures. Ulajh follows the journey of a young IFS officer, played by Janhvi Kapoor, and the ups and downs that she goes through.

