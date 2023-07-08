Home Entertainment Hindi

I accept people's emotions have been hurt: 'Adipurush' writer Manoj Muntashir issues public apology

Amid the row, Manoj had requested protection, citing a threat to his life. Mumbai Police has provided him security and said that they are investigating the matter.

Published: 08th July 2023 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2023 04:23 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood lyricist and writer Manoj Muntashir

Bollywood lyricist and writer Manoj Muntashir (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

MUMBAI: 'Adipurush' writer Manoj Muntashir, on Saturday, apologised to people for hurting their religious sentiments with his controversial dialogues of the much-talked-about film.

Taking to Twitter, Manoj wrote, "I accept people's emotions have been hurt by Adipurush. With folded hands, I extend my unconditional apologies. May Prabhu Bajrang Bali keep us united and grant us strength to serve our sacred Sanatan and our great nation."

His post evoked mixed reactions from netizens as many feel that it is now too late to seek an apology.

"You are too late to apologise," a social media user commented.

"Badi jaldi Maafi maang liye sahab But thik hai, Der aaye durust aaye," another one wrote.

Directed by Om Raut, 'Adipurush', which is an adaptation of the epic Ramayana, has drawn heavy criticism post-release. The film stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti as Goddess Sita, Sunny Singh as Laxman, and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana.

From critics to reviewers, many expressed disappointment over certain dialogues in the film. Among the dialogues over which the makers have drawn flak are 'Marega Bete', 'Bua Ka Bagicha Hain Kya' and 'Jalegi Tere Baap Ki'.

In the wake of such flak, the makers of 'Adipurush' revamped the dialogues.

Amid the row, Manoj had requested protection, citing a threat to his life. Mumbai Police has provided him security and said that they are investigating the matter.

All India Cine Workers Association also wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Mumbai Police, demanding the registration of a case against the producer, director, and writer of the film.

In fact, the criticism and controversy surrounding Adipurush brought the 1987 Ramayan back to the small screen as disappointed audiences compared the film to the hit show.

