Home Entertainment Hindi

Sandra Oh open to reprising her role in 'The Princess Diaries 3'

The actor played the role of Gupta, vice principal of the school Hathaway's Mia Thermopolis attended, in the 2001 Garry Marshall-directed film.

Published: 09th July 2023 01:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2023 01:21 PM   |  A+A-

Oscar fashion 2023

This gorgeous Giambattista Valli gown looked stunning on Sandra Oh; a colour that absolutely sings on her and a style that feels elegant, easy, and boldly chic. That pendant is a showstopper that comp

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Award-winning actor Sandra Oh says she would love to return as Geraldine Gupta in the third chapter of "The Princess Diaries" film franchise in the works with reportedly Anne Hathaway attached to come back.

The actor, known for popular shows such as "The Grey's Anatomy" and "Killing Eve", played the role of Gupta, vice principal of the school Hathaway's Mia Thermopolis attended, in the 2001 Garry Marshall-directed film.

"I am ready for the Queen. Call me! I'm dying to see how Gupta has moved up in the world," Oh told the Entertainment Weekly website.

Disney, the studio behind "The Princess Diaries", confirmed in November 2022 that Aadrita Mukerji and Debra Martin Chase were working on a third instalment of the coming-of-age comedy film franchise.

Earlier this year, Hathaway asked fans to be patient about the development of the film.

Based on the popular Meg Cabot novel series, the first instalment of "The Princess Diaries" followed Mia (Hathaway), a teenager from San Francisco who discovers that she is the heir apparent to the throne of Genovia, then governed by her grandmother and Queen Clarisse Renaldi, played by Julie Andrews.

The success of the movie spawned a second chapter titled "The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement".

Also starring Chris Pine, the follow-up revolved around Mia's struggles in taking over the throne and seeking a worthy prince consort.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sandra Oh The Princess Diaries
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp