Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri's film to now release in February

Neha Dhupia, who is also acting in the film, used the hashtag #MereMehboobMereSanam teasing the name in a photo from the film's wrap party last week.

Published: 10th July 2023

Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri

Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri. (Photos | Actors Instagram accounts)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Dharma Productions has set February 23, 2024 as the release date of the film starring Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri.

Directed by Anand Tiwari, the currently untitled project also stars Ammy Virk.

It was previously scheduled to hit the screens on August 25, 2023. Dharma Productions announced the release date of the movie on its official Twitter page Sunday night.

"It's only going to get bigger and better from here! Three of these powerhouses of talent will shine on the big screen - Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk & Triptii Dimri, directed by Anand Tiwari in an entertainer unlike any other.

"Expect uncontrollable laughs, mind-boggling situations & entertainment for all! Coming to cinemas on 23rd February, 2024!" the production banner said in the tweet.

According to the post, Amazon Prime is presenting the upcoming Hindi film in association with Dharma Productions and Leo Media Collective. It reportedly also stars Neha Dhupia.

While the makers are yet to officially reveal the title of the movie, Dhupia used the hashtag #MereMehboobMereSanam teasing the name in a photo from the film's wrap party last week.

Details about the movie's plot are also currently under wraps.

It marks the second collaboration for Kaushal and Tiwari, who previously worked together on the latter's directorial debut "Love per Square Foot" (2018).

