Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri film gets a new release date

By Express News Service

Actors Vicky Kaushal, and Tripti Dimri’s upcoming film is set to hit the theaters on February 23, 2024, the makers of the film announced on social media.

The film was previously slated for a theatrical release on August 25 this year. Directed by Anand Tiwari, the and yet-to-be-titled project also stars singer-actor Ammy Virk and Neha Dhupia.

According to the makers, the project will be presented by Prime Video in association with Dharma Productions and Leo Media Collective. The plot and other details about the film are kept under wraps.

While the makers are yet to officially reveal the title of the film. However, Neha used the name Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam in a photo from the film’s wrap party last week, teasing the film’s title. The upcoming film will mark Vicky Kaushal’s second collaboration with Anand Tiwari after Love per Square Foot.

Actors Vicky Kaushal, and Tripti Dimri’s upcoming film is set to hit the theaters on February 23, 2024, the makers of the film announced on social media. The film was previously slated for a theatrical release on August 25 this year. Directed by Anand Tiwari, the and yet-to-be-titled project also stars singer-actor Ammy Virk and Neha Dhupia. According to the makers, the project will be presented by Prime Video in association with Dharma Productions and Leo Media Collective. The plot and other details about the film are kept under wraps.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); While the makers are yet to officially reveal the title of the film. However, Neha used the name Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam in a photo from the film’s wrap party last week, teasing the film’s title. The upcoming film will mark Vicky Kaushal’s second collaboration with Anand Tiwari after Love per Square Foot.