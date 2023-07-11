Home Entertainment Hindi

Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri film gets a new release date

According to the makers, the project will be presented by Prime Video in association with Dharma Productions and Leo Media Collective. The plot and other details about the film are kept under wraps.

Published: 11th July 2023 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2023 07:53 AM

Actor Vicky Kaushal. (Photo | Instagram)

By Express News Service

Actors Vicky Kaushal, and Tripti Dimri’s upcoming film is set to hit the theaters on February 23, 2024, the makers of the film announced on social media. 

The film was previously slated for a theatrical release on August 25 this year. Directed by Anand Tiwari, the and yet-to-be-titled project also stars singer-actor Ammy Virk and Neha Dhupia.

While the makers are yet to officially reveal the title of the film. However, Neha used the name Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam in a photo from the film’s wrap party last week, teasing the film’s title. The upcoming film will mark Vicky Kaushal’s second collaboration with Anand Tiwari after Love per Square Foot.

