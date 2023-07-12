Home Entertainment Hindi

Tovino’s 'Nadikar Thilakam' launched

The Lal Jr directorial also stars Soubin as the lead Nadikar Thilakam, starring Tovino Thomas and Soubin Shahir, got launched on Tuesday in Kochi.

Published: 12th July 2023 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2023 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The Lal Jr directorial also stars Soubin as the lead Nadikar Thilakam, starring Tovino Thomas and Soubin Shahir, got launched on Tuesday in Kochi. The film is directed by Lal Jr and scripted by Suvin Somashekharan, who earlier wrote the Joju George-starrer Star.

It is backed by the Telugu-based production house Mythri Movie Makers and Godspeed.  Nadikar Thilakam follows the story of superstar David Padikkal and the unexpected turn of events in his life. The film has Bhavana as the female lead. 

It marks her second outing with Tovino after Koothara. Dhyan Sreenivasan, Anoop Menon, Ranjith, Lal, Balu Varghese, Ganapathi, Indrans, Madhupal, Althaf Salim, Sanju Sivaram, Abhiram Poduval, Khalid Rahman, Devika Gopal, Manohari Joy and Maala Parvathi are also part of Nadikar Thilakam’s elaborate cast. It has cinematography by Alby and music by Yakzan Gary Pereira and Neha S Nair.

Tovino, who recently wrapped up Anveshippin Kandethum, has the 3D action-adventure film Ajayante Randam Moshanam and Dr Biju’s Adrishya Jalakangal in different stages of production. After Nadikar Thilakam, he will start shooting for Identity, directed by Akhil Paul and Anas Khan.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nadikar Thilakam Tovino Thomas Soubin Shahir
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp