OTT creatively satisfying space for me as an actor: Mohit Raina

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Mohit Raina says his decision to take a break from television at the peak of his popularity was motivated by his desire to play characters that would satisfy him as a performer.

The 40-year-old actor, known for starring in TV shows such as "Chehra", "Bandini", "Ganga Kii Dheej", and "Devon Ke Dev - Mahadev", said around 2018 he realised that the boom in digital space would lead to exciting opportunities.

"My work on television wasn't realistic, they were mythological and historical shows. Around 2017-18 I took a small break from TV, realizing there was going to be a boom on digital platforms," Raina, who has featured in movies "Uri - The Surgical Strike" and "Shiddat", said.

Production banner Applause Entertainment's show "Bhaukaal" was his first gig on OTT, the actor said. He later featured in "Mumbai Diaries 26/11", which premiered on Prime Video in 2021.

"I realized that the work OTT offers can be creatively satisfying. TV is a different medium altogether, with its own respect, work, and position. One can't compare the two. But the demand on OTT is very different. I liked the opportunities where I could creatively satisfy myself, and get to work with different people," Raina said, adding that the digital medium also leaves him with ample time to focus on personal life.

His latest project is the movie "Ishq-e-Nadaan", which was released on JioCinema on Friday. The film also stars Suhail Nayyar, Neena Gupta, Lara Dutta, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Kanwaljeet Singh.

