Home Entertainment Hindi

OTT creatively satisfying space for me as an actor: Mohit Raina

Production banner Applause Entertainment's show "Bhaukaal" was his first gig on OTT, the actor said. He later featured in "Mumbai Diaries 26/11", which premiered on Prime Video in 2021.

Published: 15th July 2023 05:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2023 05:38 PM   |  A+A-

Mohit Raina

Mohit Raina. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Mohit Raina says his decision to take a break from television at the peak of his popularity was motivated by his desire to play characters that would satisfy him as a performer.

The 40-year-old actor, known for starring in TV shows such as "Chehra", "Bandini", "Ganga Kii Dheej", and "Devon Ke Dev - Mahadev", said around 2018 he realised that the boom in digital space would lead to exciting opportunities.

"My work on television wasn't realistic, they were mythological and historical shows. Around 2017-18 I took a small break from TV, realizing there was going to be a boom on digital platforms," Raina, who has featured in movies "Uri - The Surgical Strike" and "Shiddat", said.

Production banner Applause Entertainment's show "Bhaukaal" was his first gig on OTT, the actor said. He later featured in "Mumbai Diaries 26/11", which premiered on Prime Video in 2021.

"I realized that the work OTT offers can be creatively satisfying. TV is a different medium altogether, with its own respect, work, and position. One can't compare the two. But the demand on OTT is very different. I liked the opportunities where I could creatively satisfy myself, and get to work with different people," Raina said, adding that the digital medium also leaves him with ample time to focus on personal life.

His latest project is the movie "Ishq-e-Nadaan", which was released on JioCinema on Friday. The film also stars Suhail Nayyar, Neena Gupta, Lara Dutta, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Kanwaljeet Singh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mohit Raina OTT actor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp