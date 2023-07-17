Actress Sheena Chohan is garnering praise for her portrayal of Jasmine in the Disney+ Hotstar series

By Express News Service

Sheena Chohan in the Disney+ Hotstar series, The Trial brings much-needed exuberance to the characters. The actor delivers such fine performances that you almost miss her when she is not on screen. Confident in her craft, Sheena is simply splendid in her role as Jasmine. Sheena Chohan is unpredictable and effervescent.

Talking about the newly released series to the TNIE, Sheena said “I’m very grateful for the amazing responses to the show pouring in. I love stories and so the idea of being a part of a story that I love and helping tell that is exciting. I’m encouraged by the positive responses pouring on our show and how people are loving the story and appreciating my performance. My goal in life is to entertain audiences through stories".

Sheena, who was launched in the South by Mammootty and nominated Best Actress at the Shanghai and Dubai Film Festivals for her lead part in Ant Story, a film bought by Netflix, had to do character studies of real women at the churches in Bandra to adopt the mild-mannered character Jasmine, who Kajol unleashes her ferocious sharp wits on, in the series which released on July 14th on Disney+ Hotstar.

Sheena recalls telling Kajol how much she admired her work and the positive effect she has had on the country. Sheena told Kajol the story of how she'd used Kajol's character from DDLJ in her Ted X talk about the power of art to positively affect the world.

Sheena said, "I learnt a lot from Kajol! She's an inspiration. I feel like every project and actor I work with challenges me because what you have to do is create a human being! You have to be an observer - not of other actors, but of life. I love stories and so the idea of being a part of a story that I love and helping tell that is exciting to me and I think that it's a worthy way of spending one's life and I know Kajol feels the same." she said.

