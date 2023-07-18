IFFI will now present award for best web series on OTT platforms

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) will award the best web series on OTT platforms at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) which will be held between November 20 and 28 in Goa this year.

The new award category was announced by I&B Minister Anurag Singh Thakur on Tuesday. He said that the award will be given annually starting this year to an original web series on an OTT platform, originally shot and available in an Indian language.

“Delighted to announce the BEST WEB SERIES AWARD @IFFIGoa to be presented to an exceptional web series for its artistic merit, storytelling excellence, technical prowess and overall impact. India is filled with exceptional talent; I encourage you to tell the story of a rising and aspirational New India - ready to lead the world, with a billion dreams and a billion untold stories,” Thakur tweeted.

The award aims to incentivise and create investment opportunities in India’s OTT sector, encourage content in Indian languages, recognise exceptional talent, and foster growth and innovation in the OTT industry, the minister added.

Thakur on Tuesday interacted with representatives of leading OTT platforms and discussed issues including content regulation, user experience, and enhancing accessibility for the specially-abled.

“OTT platforms have revolutionised the way we consume content, spurred new talent and showcased regional content at a global scale. OTT players have a responsibility of ensuring that their platform does not propagate vulgarity and abuse camouflaged as ‘creative expression’,” Thakur wrote on the microblogging site after the meeting.

The minister also said that India is a diverse country and hence, OTTs must also reflect the collective conscience of the country and provide a healthy viewing experience for people of all age groups.

However, he added that the OTT platforms must also be "sensitive to our cultural diversity".

Thakur also told OTT players to ensure "their platform does not propagate vulgarity and abuse camouflaged as ‘creative expression’."

The National Film Development Corporation, the nodal agency of the ministry, which organises the IFFI, has opened entries for Indian films, both feature and non-feature, to be screened in the Indian Panorama section at the 54th edition of the festival.

