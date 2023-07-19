Bhumi Pednekar will soon launch non-profit to save the environment

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Bhumi Pednekar has announced that she will launch a non-profit foundation that will help empower "those who have dedicated their lives to protect earth and our country".

The actor, known for her performances in "Dum Laga Ke Haisha", "Shubh Mangal Saavdhan" and "Badhaai Do", made the announcement on the occasion of her 34th birthday.

The organisation, called The Bhumi Foundation, will be launched in the coming months, a press release stated.

On my birthday, with immense gratitude and love for the planet, it is my pleasure to initiate work towards The Bhumi Foundation : a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving our beautiful planet! pic.twitter.com/C0qrtrdA2w — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) July 18, 2023

"Actual change can only happen when we start taking accountability for our actions and step forward to do right by society and humanity at large. I want to do right by my planet and try to leave a better one for the future generations. I resolve to do so through my non-profit organisation - The Bhumi Foundation which will be launched in the next couple of months. I would be humbled if The Bhumi Foundation could play a prominent role in saving the environment by empowering those who have dedicated their lives to protect earth and our country," the actor said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

Going forward, a portion of her earnings from her films, brand endorsements and any other revenue stream will go towards the foundation, she added.

"As a climate warrior and a fellow dweller on planet Earth, I want to do everything in my capacity to drive awareness, ignite conversations and create real change to build a sustainable environment. When The Bhumi Foundation launches, it will help an army of climate conservationists and environmentalists who share a unified vision of working for the planet and heal it from our past and present actions," Pednekar said.

The actor will be next seen in "The Lady Killer", a film which also stars Arjun Kapoor.

