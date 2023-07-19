Manisha Tambade's upcoming web series Fatal Chapter 1 deals with suicides of young adults

By Online Desk

Manisha Tambade, known for her roles in TV show Saath Nibhana Sathiyaa and Telugu web series Rudhrama Devi on Disney Plus Hotstar will be seen next in web series Fatal Chapter 1. The web series, written and directed by Chinii Chetan, is based on real-life events about the suicides of young adults.

Talking about the film Manisha said, "It’s a story of a middle-class girl who attempts suicide and then investigation follows the story. The movie follows a cop, played by Suresh Vishwakarma, as he investigates a string of cold-blooded murders in his jurisdiction. Unlike most commercial films, Fatal is a story of the young generation, consumed by social media and the web world that may also have horrific consequences. It's realism combined with Bollywood-style action."

Describing her working experience in the film Manisha mentioned, "It was an absolute pleasure working with such terrific actors and a collaborative team. Everyone had put their 100 percent and we thoroughly enjoyed on set. I also learned a lot through this entire process. Altogether it was an awesome experience!"

Apart from Manisha, the cast of this film is a well-known actor Suresh Vishwakarma who has also acted in the biggest hit films like Sairat & Mulshi Pattern. Alongside him are well-known actors like Sunil Mani, Zuber K Khan, Vishnu Chaudhry, Mahesh Govardankar, Ramnath Katore, Pradip Fatangare and Ahmed Khan Razvi.

