“Disgusted, shaken”: Akshay Kumar reacts to viral video of Manipur violence against women

MUMBAI: Actor Akshay Kumar, on Thursday morning, reacted to a viral video that allegedly shows two women in Manipur being sexually assaulted on a road.

Taking to Twitter, Akshay wrote, “Shaken, disgusted to see the video of violence against women in Manipur. I hope the culprits get such a harsh punishment that no one ever thinks of doing a horrifying thing like this again.”

In a first official response to the alleged video the Superintendent of Police (SP), K Meghachandra Singh issued a press note. The press note stated "As regards the video of 2 women paraded naked by unknown armed miscreants on 4th May 2023, a case of abduction, gangrape and murder was registered at Nongpok Sekmai Police Station (Thoubal district) against unknown armed miscreants. The investigation has started and the state police is making an all-out effort to arrest the culprits at the earliest".

The press note gave details of search operations being carried out by the State Police and Central forces in different vulnerable fringe areas of both valley and hill districts of the state. In one such operation, 2 Arms and 2 Magazines were recovered by the District Police, Imphal East.

As per sources, the government has issued an order to Twitter and other social media platforms, instructing them not to share the viral video of the two Manipuri women being paraded nude. It is imperative for social media platforms to adhere to Indian laws as the matter is currently under investigation.

