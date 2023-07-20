Indian Film Festival of Melbourne to honour filmmaker Karan Johar

By Express News Service

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) announced that the festival will pay tribute to Indian filmmaker Karan Johar as he completes 25 years in the industry. The festival is scheduled to take place from August 11 to 20.

This year’s IFFM will showcase Karan’s contribution to Indian cinema by hosting a series of events and special screenings.

The filmmaker made his debut in 1998 with Kuch Kuch Hota Hain, which went on to become a blockbuster and classic in Indian cinema. He later directed films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...,Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, My Name Is Khan, Student of the Year, to name a few. Apart from wielding the megaphone, he also doubled up as a producer with his home banner Dharma Productions.

In a statement, Karan said, “I am deeply honored to be a part of the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. This year holds a special significance for me as I celebrate 25 years as a filmmaker, and I can’t think of a better platform than this festival to commemorate this milestone in my career.

Returning for the third time at the festival, I am overwhelmed by the love and support I have received from the Australian audience. It is an opportunity for me to reflect upon the last 25 years as a filmmaker, the challenges, the triumphs, and the learnings that have shaped my artistic vision.”

Speaking about the same, Festival Director Mitu Bhowmick Lange said, “Karan Johar is a true icon of Indian cinema, and his impact on the industry cannot be overstated. We are privileged to honor his extraordinary career and his invaluable contributions to Indian filmmaking at this year’s Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. Karan’s remarkable journey as filmmaker spans 25 years, during which he has created a legacy that will be cherished for generations to come.”

